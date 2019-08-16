Authorities arrest Wilton Manors credit union robber

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities have a man in custody who allegedly robbed a We Florida Financial Credit Union in Wilton Manors.

Brian Martin Roberts, 40, was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale on separate charges.

FBI officials said Roberts is the man seen on surveillance video robbing the credit union, located in the area of Northeast 21st Court and Wilton Drive, on Tuesday.

He could be seen wearing a black plastic bag with eye holes cut into it over his head at the teller’s counter.

Roberts is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday afternoon.

