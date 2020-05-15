Authorities arrest man in connection to fatal Miami Beach boating crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man who was allegedly under the influence and fled the scene after, investigators said, he caused a boating crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man near Star Island.

Brian Hodges, 32, was arrested on Friday, and he is now behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

The 32-year-old faces charges of boating under the influence, manslaughter, failure to render aid, failure to stop and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Tuesday, investigators allege Hodges ran his boat into another vessel, ejecting and killing 28-year-old Diego Becerra and injuring a woman. After causing the crash, investigators said Hodges took off and rushed to the nearby Flamingo Condominium complex.

Becerra and a friend were on their way home in the area of Palm Island when the crash occurred, according to sources.

Hodges has other charges that had been pending, including a DUI and serious bodily injury charges from 2019 from another incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, City of Miami Police and Miami Beach Police all collaborated on the investigation.

