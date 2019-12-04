Authorities arrest fugitive accused of breaking into, stealing cash from West Miami-Dade bank

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a fugitive accused of breaking into and stealing cash from a Bank of America in West Miami-Dade.

The burglary happened overnight at the bank along West Flagler Street near Southwest 78th Avenue, Wednesday.

According to authorities, a man broke through the front door and was seen holding a bag filled with cash as he fled the scene.

Aaron Farid was later arrested and has since made an appearance in court.

Court records showed Farid was a wanted fugitive out of Colorado.

He was granted $10,000 bond.

