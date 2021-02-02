Authorities arrest Deerfield Beach man accused of impersonating BSO deputy

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a Deerfield Beach man accused of impersonating a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Carlwell Wilson was taken into custody over the weekend after police got a call about a suspicious person near Southwest 24th Avenue and 10th Street.

Officers said he told a woman he was a BSO deputy.

The 58-year-old was charged with impersonating a BSO deputy and false imprisonment.

He remains in custody on $300,000 bond.

