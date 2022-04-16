FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities apprehended three suspects after an attempted burglary in Fort Lauderdale.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to multiple calls from residents in reference to a group of males attempting to burglarize vehicles near the 900 block of Northeast Fourth Street around 3:50 a.m., Saturday.

Overnight, #FLPD received multiple calls reporting three subjects attempting to burglarize vehicles. With the info provided by residents, a thorough and continuous search effort ensued. FLPD Patrol officers, K9 officers and BSO Aviation worked together to arrest all three.



A search effort was underway as FLPD Patrol officers, K9 officers and BSO Aviation worked together to apprehend three juvenile suspects.

According to police, the juvenile suspects are residents of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

All three are charged with burglary, loitering, and resisting without violence.

The incident is under investigation.

