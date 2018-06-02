JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been injured in the crash of a power racing boat during an event near Jacksonville.

Local news outlets report that the crash happened Saturday afternoon on the St. John’s River. The boat was competing in the P1 SuperStock USA Championship.

Officials say at least one person was seriously injured. Initial reports are that two boats collided in the race and one overturned.

Names of those injured have not been released. The boats involved in the crash were named “Frank and Al’s Pizza” and “Rapid Building Solutions.”

The race, in its third day of competition, was shut down after the crash happened.

