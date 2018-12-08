Audit details errors Florida made in issuing gun permits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida department that approves gun permits and licenses for security guards and private investigators had inadequate oversight that led to hundreds of permits issued in error, according to a state audit released this week.

The state auditor general report details many of the problems that were previously disclosed by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but said the department understated the number of concealed weapons permits that had to be revoked.

The department previously reported that it revoked concealed weapons permits from 291 people after discovering an employee had failed to complete all of the required background checks.

The state audit said it was actually 310 permits that were revoked and said the number was misstated because of a transposition error.

The report also said the department issued weapons permits to two people who didn’t apply for one.

The problems with permitting became in issue during the governor’s race, with Commissioner Adam Putnam having to explain the mistakes as he was being challenged in the Republican primary by then-U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is now the governor-elect.

Putnam’s office was also questioned about a separate 2012 report by the department’s inspector general that detailed 48 employees who made mistakes in issuing permits, including applications that weren’t even looked at before permits were approved.

The state audit released this week made several recommendations on how to improve the permit process. Department spokesman Aaron Keller said all of the recommendations have been put in place or are in the process of being implemented.

