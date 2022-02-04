CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher is accused of saying some unsettling words to a class full of kids at a South Florida charter school.

“How else are you going to make money? Steal or sell your bodies? Be a whore,” said the teacher in the audio recording.

That audio recording made rounds on social media was shared by a person using the handle “auntkaren0.”

“I have a source who is telling me that students in the 10th grade are being told by a particular teacher, that the best they can do is sell their bodies if they don’t succeed in their class,” said auntkaren0, a user on Tik Tok.

She claimed it happened on Jan. 10th., at Mater Academy Cutler Bay in a 10th grade class.

“Not submitting your work that we did in class is wrong, it’s lazy,” said the teacher.

In the recording, the teacher sounds fed up.

“I don’t know what to say anymore about this,” said the teacher.

That’s when a student speaks up.

“You said selling our bodies,” said the student.

The teacher responding with this.

“How else are you going to make money? Steal or sell your bodies? Be a whore. I don’t know what else you’re going to do if you can’t go to college, and you don’t want to sit here and have a good work ethic. What else are you going to do,” said the teacher.

She had this message for those looking forward to kicking off a sports career in college.

“They’re not going to let you play sports without the grade point average. There’s not very many ways to make money,” said the teacher.

We tried to talk to parents in the pick up line about the Tik Tok post, but the news apparently spread much faster on social media.

The folks at Mater Academy said they’re aware of the recording.

The Florida Charter School Alliance sent a statement on the school’s behalf: “This is an isolated incident. These comments do not reflect our school’s values or track record of service. We are taking appropriate measures to address the situation. We apologize to the students and parents who may have been affected by this incident.”

The statement didn’t specify what measures were taken.

Some of the students here, today and online, said they know the name of the teacher involved. The teacher they identified is still listed on the school’s website.

