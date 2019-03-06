Attucks Middle School and Bethune Elementary School placed on lockdown due to nearby suspect search

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Dania Beach schools have been place on lockdown while the Broward Sheriff’s Office searches for a wanted suspect in the area.

BSO deputies are searching for a possibly armed suspect near Phippen Road and Southwest Fourth Terrace in Dania Beach.

As a result Attucks Middle and Bethune Elementary schools have been placed on lockdown.

It is unclear what the suspect is wanted for.

