Attorneys assess accused Parkland school shooter’s finances for legal counsel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida judge accessed assets of the accused Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter as he tried to get taxpayers to pay his legal fees.

Accused Parkland high school shooter Nikolas Cruz was back in court Wednesday and attorneys tried to figure out if he needs a public defender or if he could afford counsel on his own.

An attorney told 7News he estimates Cruz’s defense could cost $2 million.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Cruz did not lift his head in court. He was surrounded by about a dozen armed deputies.

He listened as attorneys discussed his finances.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Court documents showed Cruz has $700 in cash, about $353 in the bank and a little over $2,000 in stocks. He may also be the beneficiary of a $25,000 life insurance policy from his mother’s death.

There is also the matter of his late parents’ estate, which could be worth more than $800,000. It is unclear, however, how much he would receive.

On Wednesday, Cruz’s attorneys offered to surrender any money he would inherit to the victims.

They also reiterated his offer to plead guilty to spare his life.

“I want to be clear to the court and to the state, this office and this defendant is prepared today and everyday there after to plead guilty to 34 consecutive life sentences,” said public defender Howard Finklestein.

The state immediately declined the offer.

“Regarding his last comments about a plea offer, the State of Florida is not allowing Mr. Cruz to choose his own punishment for brutally murdering 17 people,” said prosecutor Shari Tate. “We’re going to allow the citizens of this community to choose that punishment, not Mr. Cruz.”

Cruz will be back in court again on April 27.

