SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Linda March had just moved to South Florida from New York earlier this year.

The 58-year-old attorney was renting a unit in the building when the collapse took place. Wednesday night, police identified her as one of the victims killed in the collapse. Her body was originally recovered on July 5.

#UPDATE 91: We have identified an additional victim that sadly and unexpectedly lost her life in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/oZLuqrEWWz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 22, 2021

Part of March’s unit could be seen after the collapse, including an intact bunkbed with a pink and white flowered sheet and pillow cases. The sight left a mark in many people’s minds as they questioned if children lived in the unit.

However, March’s friend, Cindy Hinton, told 7News that she lived alone in the unit and rented it fully furnished.

Hinton said that while March was petite and weighed only 104 pounds, she was “one of the strongest people I know.”

According to the Associated Press, friends described March as an outgoing person. She had lost both her parents and sister in the past decade and had gotten a divorce and was looking for a new start in Miami.

Also identified Wednesday was 24-year-old Anastasia Gromova.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.