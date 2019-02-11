Attorney robbed at gunpoint outside North Miami Beach office

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured the armed robbery of an attorney outside of a North Miami Beach law office.

Robert Roemer said he was targeted outside of his office near Northwest 167th Street and First Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Monday.

The victim said he was walking back to the office from a nearby Wendy’s when he was approached by an armed man.

In the surveillance video, a black car pulled up in the alley, and then about a minute later, as Roemer made his way through the parking lot, the robber hopped out and made his move.

“I felt like the rifle poke me, and I turn around and the guy’s got — like it looked like some type of Soviet assault rifle,” he said. “All of a sudden, the guy wasn’t saying anything. He just had this assault rifle.”

The video shows the crook grabbing Roemer’s arm, pushing him and pointing the gun down while he fumbled through his pockets.

As the two moved out of frame, Roemer said the crook made him lie down on the ground.

While on the ground, the crook ran back to the black car, jumped in the passenger side and the getaway driver sped away.

“It’s almost like you’re in shock,” Roemer said. “You’re almost like, ‘What?’ You don’t have a chance to get scared or think.”

That shock has since passed, as Roemer is speaking out hoping someone will recognize the crook with the gun.

“The guy’s a coward. He belongs in prison,” he said.

Thankfully, the crook didn’t get much. Roemer said he made off with an old Samsung phone and the little cash he had in his wallet.

“He’s going to do it to somebody else,” he said. “He’s done it before. I just want to get the guy caught and get him off the streets.”

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

