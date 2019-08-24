Attorney: Police to arrest 4 former Hollywood nursing home employees after patient deaths

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A string of deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma may lead to several arrests.

According to attorney Lawrence Hashish, police are set to arrest four former employees of the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills after a dozen patients died due to heat exposure.

The nursing home was left without air conditioning for several days following Irma back in September 2017.

The facility has since been shut down.

