Attorney claims Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was framed

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly a year after the death of former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men, an attorney on Wednesday claimed he was framed.

Ralph Fernandez, who represents the estate and is not related to the family, claims evidence was altered to blame the boat crash on the former Major League Baseball player.

Florida Wildlife Commission investigators determined that Fernandez was behind the wheel when his boat crashed near a jetty in Miami Beach in September 2016.

“That report is not worth the paper it was written on,” said Ralph Fernandez. “It’s a disgrace to law enforcement.”

The family attorney claimed mistakes in the investigation led to a cover-up.

He added Jose’s infant daughter, Penelope, has received no money since her father’s death and is being supported by other family members. He went on to say that their house is currently in foreclosure.

FWC has not yet commented on the accusation.

