Attorney arrested, charged with extortion in robbery case involving NFL players

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released in the case of an armed robbery including two NFL players.

Quinton Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks, and DeAndre Baker, a cornerback for the New York Giants, both from Miami, were accused of robbing several people at a Miramar party on May 13.

The charges against both players were dropped but the case has now turned into an extortion investigation which led to the arrest of an attorney.

William Dean, 50, was arrested and charged with extortion.

Dean represented several of the alleged victims in the case who have recanted their original statements several times.

Dean is accused of approaching Baker requesting cash in exchange for victims changing their testimony and freeing him of his charges.

The State Attorney’s Office has deemed that the victims are no longer credible resulting in all charges being dropped against the players.

