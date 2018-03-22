Attorney argues for Zachary Cruz’s release in new documents

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The attorney for Zachary Cruz, the brother of the accused Parkland shooter, wants him out of jail, according to newly released documents.

Documents released Thursday show that Zachary’s attorney, Joseph Kimok, argues that a $500,000 bond is excessive, and that Zachary should not be held on the account of who his brother is.

Zachary was arrested for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — where his brother, Nikolas Cruz, allegedly killed 17 people.

Zachary is currently being held at the Broward County Jail.

