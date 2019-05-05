Attendees get festive at 4th annual Cinco de Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - The fourth annual Cinco de Wynwood kicked off with a massive two-day event.

The Cinco de Mayo celebration featured a huge Fortnite Llama Loot piñata, Saturday.

The piñata was hung 40 feet in the air, dispersing various items including drink tickets, tequila shooters and shot glasses.

The event also featured a mechanical bull, live DJs, food trucks, massive margaritas and plenty of other drinks.

The festivities continued on Sunday.

