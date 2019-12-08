Attempted traffic stop ends in police involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted traffic stop ended in a police involved shooting.

The incident happened west of the traffic circle on Hollywood Boulevard near City Hall, Sunday.

The shooting started in Hallendale Beach on Foster Road where police said the suspect did not pull over.

“The passenger was then observed hanging out of the passenger door with a firearm in hand. A short pursuit ensued that did go from Pembroke Road to Hollywood Boulevard on I-95,” said Hallendale Beach Police Department Cpt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan. “In the city of Hollywood, the suspects bailed out of a vehicle and an officer was forced to take action which included firing more than one shot.”

Police said the two suspects are accounted for.

One suspect is in police custody. The other is in hospital being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by Florida Department of Enforcement.

Hollywood Police and Hallendale Beach Police are also assisting in the investigation.

Surrounding roads have been shut down.

