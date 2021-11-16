PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance photos of a suspected bank robber.

The suspect was shown walking into a Plantation bank Tuesday morning before demanding money from the teller.

No one was hurt.

It happened at a Wells Fargo near Southwest 84th Avenue and West Broward Boulevard.

If you have any information on who this man is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

