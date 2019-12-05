Attacker who allegedly beat man at Davie trampoline park turns himself in

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who, authorities said, beat another man unconscious at a Davie indoor trampoline park has turned himself in.

On Wednesday, Davie Police released surveillance video of the Oct. 13 attack, hoping members of the public could help them locate 23-year-old Courtney Wilson. The department said Wilson had agreed to turn himself in, but then stopped complying with them.

Cameras captured the moment when the victim was knocked down to the ground at Off the Wall Fun Center, located along the 9100 block of West State Road 84, in front of his 8-year-old son.

Wilson surrendered to police overnight Thursday and has been charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

He is expected to appear in court later in the day.

The victim said his attacker accused him of grabbing his game card, which had been left in a machine, and putting it in his pocket.

The victim was treated for his injuries and has since recovered.

