Attack or political stunt? Sweetwater mayoral candidate campaigns with bullet-riddled minivan

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sweetwater commissioner who is running for mayor in a hotly contested race has come under fire after he used a minivan with two bullet holes on its side to display campaign posters.

Sweetwater Commissioner Jose Diaz is facing off against sitting Mayor Orlando Lopez.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the mayor said he’s pretty certain his opponent was not targeted by a gunman.

“I’m trying to take the high road on this rather than what he does, which is try to point fingers when he knows, his camp knows that this was staged,” he said.

Both men believe the fight for the mayoral seat may have gotten nastier.

“The mayor has attacked me in a way that has never been done in the history of Miami-Dade County to a candidate,” said Diaz, “so all the possibilities are open.”

The bullet holes are located in the driver’s-side door of the minivan, which is decorated with Diaz’s signs on top.

Speaking in Spanish with 7News, the van’s driver said he didn’t hear the shots but felt the bullets’ impact near Southwest 109th Avenue and Sixth Street, Sunday.

The driver added that he was worried for his life.

But Lopez said he doesn’t believe the driver’s account.

“There has never been a shot at a moving vehicle in this city, and to be able to do this to try to win a political race is really tasteless,” he said.

“I don’t believe the mayor or his supporters are going to come to the extreme of doing this,” said Diaz, “but anything could happen.”

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said he wants to get to the truth.

“There’s nobody above the law here, whether it’s the mayor or anybody else, for that matter, or the other campaign,” he said. “We are apolitical, and we are treating this as a potential crime.”

The police chief said he wants to know why there was a delay in reporting the shots fired at the minivan. He added that there are too many inconsistencies.

“I have a hard time justifying how two rounds can be fired in such a manner where they’re consistent with one another and the statements that were given with the vehicle in motion,” he said.

Police said they are taking this case very seriously. They have reached out to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.