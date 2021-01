(WSVN) - AT&T announced the reason for the widespread outage in South Florida.

Several AT&T users were frustrated on Wednesday when their internet and phone service was disrupted.

The company said it was caused by an equipment failure at one of their facilities.

Most of the wireless customers are now back up and running.

