AT&T passes out goody bags to front line workers in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some healthcare workers have received goody bags courtesy of AT&T.

Employees from 10 different stores put together bags filled with snacks and handwritten thank you cards for front line workers at the emergency room of University of Miami Hospital, Monday.

A total of 100 bags were given out.

The retail team plans to deliver 150 more to another Miami hospital later this week.

AT&T is also supporting healthcare workers nationwide with three months of free wireless service.

