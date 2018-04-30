AT&T employees beautify Liberty City Elementary School for National Volunteer Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 100 AT&T employees worked to beautify a South Florida school.

Dozens upon dozens of AT&T employees volunteered to give Liberty City Elementary School a face-lift, Monday.

Many of them spent the day to work inside and outside of the school to paint murals, landscape a butterfly garden, and build picnic tables and benches.

“I think today is wonderful for the students and community of Liberty City Elementary School,” said principal Adrian Rogers. “To have so many people take time out to help us beautify this school is absolutely amazing.”

The work was done on the last day of National Volunteer Month and is also part of a collaboration with the nonprofit City Year. The national education organization helps students and schools succeed.

