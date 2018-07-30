Atlantic Blvd. closed WB by Turnpike in Pompano Beach after 3 hurt in crash

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A collision has sent three people to the hospital and created traffic delays along Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Atlantic Boulevard next to the Florida Turnpike, just after 5:45, Monday afternoon.

Fire Rescue officials said three people were transported to Broward Health North in unknown conditions.

A red vehicle could be seen with back end damage, while a black vehicle had extensive front end damage. Officials said the car that rear-ended the other caught fire. The air bags of that vehicle were deployed.

Atlantic Boulevard remains shut down westbound. Avoid the area.

