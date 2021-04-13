ATF, MDPD investigation underway at Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and police officers are conducting an investigation at a home in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police officers were spotted at the home along Southwest 27th Avenue and 27th Street, at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

The home authorities are focused on is yellow with a red door.

A neighbor said he was enjoying quiet time early in the morning when he heard a big bang. He said he came outside and saw an armored truck outside of the home and agents going in and out of the property.

It remains unclear what authorities are investigating.

Another witness claims the investigation is possibly related to drugs, in particular, meth.

ATF officials confirm they are at the home but did not provide any details surrounding the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.