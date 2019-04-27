At Zoo Miami, Italian artist showcases lifelike hand paintings of animals

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Italian artist Guido Daniele is bringing his unique craft to Zoo Miami this weekend.

The painter held a demonstration during Zoo Miami’s “Party for the Planet” on Saturday.

Daniele is the creator of “Handimals,” stunningly realistic paintings of animals with the human hand as the canvas.

Guido Daniele, creator of “Giving a Hand to Wildlife – the ‘Handimals’ Art of Guido Daniele,” will be at Party for the Planet on April 27 & 28! Daniele creates a stunning portrayal of wildlife using the human hand. Come to the Zoo THIS WEEKEND to see Guido in action! pic.twitter.com/xp4dABd5Ww — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) April 23, 2019

Ron Magill, Zoo Miami’s communications director, even lent a helping hand.

The final product was a life-like painting of a zebra head on Magill’s hand.

Several reproductions of other “Handimals” pieces will be on display at the zoo for the next three months.

