At Wear Orange Weekend events, South Floridians decry gun violence

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The color orange took over South Florida as part of Wear Orange Weekend events held across the country calling for an end to gun violence.

Moms Demand Action and other organizations showing up to Goulds Park in Southwest Miami-Dade dressed in orange, Saturday.

Mothers, children and community members coming together to take a stance against gun violence.

It’s been over 100 days since the House of Representatives passed HR 8 – the Bipartisan Background Checks Act. But Republicans in the Senate refuse to even vote on this bill. A bill that would save lives. We must treat gun violence as the public health crisis it is. @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/0iyfSbB1EE — Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) June 8, 2019

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., was among the elected officials on hand to say enough is enough.

“That’s why we’re here today, to bring awareness, because our communities continue to see these senseless acts of violence, and we have to protect our kids,” she said.

Another “Wear Orange” event was held at Imagine North Lauderdale Elementary School. Volunteers who painted murals on campus said the school is affected by gun violence.

More than 700 Wear Orange events have taken place around the country this weekend.

