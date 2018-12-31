At least two in custody after deputy pursuit ends in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken at least two people into custody after a car chase ended in a crash in Pompano Beach.

Video shows BSO deputies chasing down a black SUV Monday morning. The SUV could be seen turning into a neighborhood before at least three occupants were seen bailing out.

At some point, the SUV crashed into another black car.

At least two occupants were apprehended. However, it is unclear if deputies are searching for others.

The details surrounding the chase are unclear. However, residents said they saw the SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

“I was on the porch when I seen it coming,” said a resident who lives nearby. “They came down, and like I said, it was on two wheels when they turned the corner, and they bailed out the car right here and jumped out. Three went that way, and the other went on the right hand side.”

The SUV has since been towed away from the scene.

If you have any information on this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

