At least three dead after early morning crash in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash in Doral has left at least three people dead in Doral.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. a black Volkswagon lost control and drove off the road where it collided into a treeline.

The car was traveling northbound on State Road 826 in the area of NW 58 ST. Two adult females and one adult male were pronounced dead.

Police say two people were ejected from the car and died on the scene.

Another occupant remained in the vehicle but died on the scene. The engine of the car was also ejected.

There were a total of five passengers in the car. The other two passengers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center by helicopter with serious injuries.

North bound Palmetto is still shut down at 36th street as troopers investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.