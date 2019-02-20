At least one person shot in NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade left at least one victim injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 191st Street and 51st Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police officials, one victim was shot in the leg and was inside of a black Nissan while a second potential victim is believed to have fled from the scene.

The victim who was shot in the leg was transported to a local hospital.

Police are on the lookout for a gold or brown older model Sedan with dark tinted windows.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.