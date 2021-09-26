MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Miami Gardens.

“Extremely shocking and I’m a nurse,” said Evelyn McCormes, who heard the crash.

Those who live nearby said they are still shaken up and in disbelief of what they saw at around 2 a.m., Saturday.

“Bodies in the street, at least four of them,” said McCormes. “Cars turned over up against the tree, streets blocked off, I could not believe it.”

Cellphone video captured the aftermath along Northwest 183rd Street and 37th Avenue.

“Oh my God, it sounded very scary,” said Charlie Eason, who heard the crash.

Eason said the crash woke him up.

“A truck turned over right there, a car over there, a car over there, a car over there and a car way over there. It’s crazy,” he said.

Eason said he found one deceased victim on his driveway.

“I’ve been living here since 1970, I’ve never seen nothing like this,” he said.

As of Saturday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials only confirmed they responded to the crash and rushed five victims to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

