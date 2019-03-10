At least 60 vehicles’ tires slashed at Coral Springs condo complex

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a Coral Springs community woke up to tire trouble this weekend.

Residents of the Holiday Village condo complex near the intersection of North University Drive and Sample Road found their tires completely slashed, Saturday.

Police said at least 60 cars were damaged.

“It’s not fun, it’s not funny. It’s pretty downright evil,” said a resident who was not identified. “I’m like, ‘How would you feel if someone did it to you?'”

Area residents said they worry the slasher could strike again.

Police said they are following up on multiple leads.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

