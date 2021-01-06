At least 6 families displaced after fire sparks at NE Miami-Dade apartment building

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least six families have been displaced from their homes after a fire sparked at an apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade.

A total of 27 people, 14 of them children, will have to find a place to stay following a Wednesday afternoon fire along the 15000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

“We heard the alarm go off right there,” resident Daniel Molina said. “All we need to do is get the dog and step out, but everybody had to rush out. It’s bad, but life happens sometimes, and you just got to get up and go.”

Molina, his wife, five boys, including a newborn, and the family dog were forced to evacuate and are OK. The family believes their apartment is OK, as well, because they were well below where the two-alarm fire broke out.

“I looked out the window. I see fire trucks, so I started running out with me and my brother,” a resident said. “Then, boom, came out here. I see like 80 firefighters and started seeing six fire trucks. I’m scared. I hope all of my belongings are OK.”

Photos captured Miami-Dade firefighters attacking the blaze from the roof.

“A couple of people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Maggie Castro said. “There were no other reported injuries.”

“I saw a thick blaze, and I immediately went inside the house to use the phone and call 911 because someone’s always out on the balcony,” witness Russell Watts said. “I just was concerned if anybody had gotten hurt or not. The response time with the EMS and all that stuff was great. My concerns begin to be ‘Get your family out of there. You’re in danger.’ Thank God everybody is OK.”

The American Red Cross said it is providing the displaced families with assistance, Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

