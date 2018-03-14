HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have responded to a retirement community in Hollywood after, officials said, at least six people fell ill, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above Emerald Park Retirement at 5770 Stirling Road, as paramedics were taking one person out on a gurney.

Officials said the patients are suffering from symptoms similar to the norovirus: nausea, stomach pain and vomiting.

Paramedics transported the patients to Memorial Hospital Pembroke for observation.

