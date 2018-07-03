At least 6 boats stolen from Miramar boat storage facility

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Several boats have been stolen from a Miramar storage facility, and police said this has been a pattern over the past few months.

A boat owner had his vessel at Sunshine Storage, at 11800 Miramar Parkway, and is the latest victim in a string of thefts. The boat owner who recently had his boat stolen said a code is needed to enter the storage site.

Steve Gardner, another boat owner, said his boat was nearly stolen.

“The trailer lock was on the floor,” said Gardner. “This is a trailer lock to stop a person from just pulling their truck up and hitching the trailer on, so this is a lock that goes over it to stop them from stealing.”

Miramar Police said there have been as many as six boats stolen from that facility. On May 30, security cameras captured a silver Infiniti pulling out what appeared to be a fishing boat.

On June 9, a white, late-model Ford F-250 was recovered by Miami Gardens Police with missing engines and speakers. Police said the same truck is responsible for another boat robbery on May 20.

On June 19, a silver Infiniti — which police believe to be the same vehicle from the May theft — and a black Tahoe stole another boat. They entered a code in order to leave.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

