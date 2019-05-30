At least 5 tractor-trailers destroyed in Hialeah truck yard fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire broke out at a truck yard in Hialeah.

The Hialeah Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and 55th Street, just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

Developing incident… fire crews are on scene of a code 1 commercial fire located at: 3601 NW 55th St. PIO is enroute — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) May 30, 2019

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen around a charred tractor-trailer surrounded by tightly parked similar vehicles.

Crews eventually put out the flames, but not before at least five of the vehicles were destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

