At least 5 tractor-trailers destroyed in Hialeah truck yard fire

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire broke out at a truck yard in Hialeah.
The Hialeah Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and 55th Street, just after 2 p.m., Thursday.
7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen around a charred tractor-trailer surrounded by tightly parked similar vehicles.
Crews eventually put out the flames, but not before at least five of the vehicles were destroyed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
