At least 5 hospitalized after shooting in Miami amid search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people who opened fire in a City of Miami neighborhood, sending at least five people to the hospital.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest Third Avenue and 16th Street, at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said at least five people were struck by bullets during the incident.

David C. Williams Sr., a local security guard, said he was in the area when he was forced to take cover.

“I was over in the parking lot, and I was just minding my business. Next thing, I looked over, and I heard some shots going forward and I heard some shots going back the other way,” he said. “I went to hide for protection. Once the shots stopped, I went over to see if everybody was all right.”

Police said some of the victims were shot in the ankles, while others suffered gunshot wounds to the arms and shoulders.

Some of the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by ambulance, and others were taken by good Samaritans.

Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the person or people responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

