At least 4 injured after shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, leaving at least four people injured.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday night.

Police the gunman fired several rounds, injuring several people.

Paramedics transported four victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. Several other injured victims later showed up at the hospital.

Detectives have not identified the victims or provided further details about the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

