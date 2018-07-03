At least 300 animals killed in Southwest Ranches barn fire

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Southwest Ranches have put out a fire that engulfed a barn that held hundreds of exotic animals inside.

Broward Sheriff’s and Davie Fire Rescue crews were hard at work hoping to save over 300 exotic animals inside the barn near Southwest 46th Street and 178th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials originally reported there were about 100 to 180 animals that lived in the barn that died, but the owner said it was around 300.

The entire barn could be seen covered in flames before crews were able to get them under control, around 2:30 p.m.

The barn, owned by Blake’s Exotic Animal Ranch, housed the animals inside, including turtles and fish.

“My ranch, Blake’s Exotic Animal Ranch, and everything that I had here, all my tortoises, all my turtles, all my exotic fish, everything,” said owner Blake Kaldirimoglu.

The owner said he devoted his entire life to collecting and growing animals from all over the world.

“I had probably 200 hatchlings and rare tortoises and turtles all around the world from Madagascar to India to Africa, Italy,” Kaldirimoglu said, “and then I had all types of fish from all around the world also.”

While firefighters have not released a possible cause of the fire, the owners believe lightning struck the barn, causing it to ignite.

No humans were injured in the blaze.

“Right now, no injuries to anybody, no injuries to firefighters, homeowners,” said Davie Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Robert DiFerdinando.

Fire officials have created a plan to retrieve any stray animals that may have survived and escaped the fire on their own.

“We’re making some arrangements now that if we have any of those little animals that may have gotten out, whatever types they may be, we have an area with some tubs, some pens and stuff on the property that we worked with the owners that while firefighters are working — you can see it’s high grass, a lot of water from the storms — they may have been able to get out,” DiFerdinando said. “They can sit in the waters, sit in the grass and maybe still survive, so this way now, we can get them and bring them to a safe spot.”

However, according to the owner, none of the animals inside that particular barn could have been saved.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.