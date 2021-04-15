At least 3 injured in shootings in Hialeah, Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people suffered gunshot wounds in an incident that spans the cities of Hialeah and Hialeah Gardens, and one of the people injured was shot during an officer-involved shooting.

A dark-colored pickup truck could be seen surrounded by crime tape in the area of Northwest 121st Terrace and 90th Avenue, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics have transported one person to an area hospital in unknown condition.

According to investigators, the incident began in Hialeah in the area of West 20th Lane when a man in his 50s and a woman in her late 70s were found shot.

The conditions of the two other victims are not yet known.

