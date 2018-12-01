At least 3 injured after shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, leaving at least three people injured.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday night.

Officials said the patients’ conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have not provided details about the circumstances behind the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

