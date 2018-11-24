MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent rollover crash at a stoplight in Miami sent at least three people to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 71st Street and North Miami Avenue, Saturday morning.

According to a witness, a minivan ran a red light and was jackknifed by a car, causing it to roll over.

The van was carrying several people when it crashed, Rescue crews transported at least three passengers to the hospital in unknown condition.

