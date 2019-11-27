At least 3 in custody after report of armed subjects outside MAST Academy

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken at least three people into custody after responding to reports of armed men outside Maritime and Science Technology Academy.

Miami-Dade Police said their officers were called to the scene, located at 3979 Rickenbacker Causeway, to assist with a report of males possibly armed near the school.

Just before 4 p.m., police were seen taking at least three people into custody.

According to school officials, the campus was empty at the time of the incident.

