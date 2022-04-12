LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have three people in custody, and authorities are searching for at least two others after a chase ended in a crash and bail out in a Lauderlake Lakes neighborhood.

Police were in pursuit of a black Landrover that was initially involved in a shooting along the 8500 block of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miramar Police, the shooting involved two vehicles.

When officers arrived and located one of the cars during an attempted traffic stop, the driver took off.

A chase ensued with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hours on the Florida Turnpike.

Eventually, the driver exited on Sunrise Boulevard, grazing a retaining wall.

The SUV weaved around traffic, grazing at least one car, and came to a stop when the driver crashed into a stop sign roughly in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue and 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes, at around 3:30 p.m.

The chase had ended on the dividing line between Lauderhill and Lauderhill Lakes, both Broward Sheriff’s Office and Lauderhill deputies are assisting Miramar Police.

Five subjects exited the car and ran in different directions.

7Skforce followed the driver who was eventually taken into custody by police after trying to hide in some backyards.

One of the other subjects surrendered to authorities in front of a residential driveway.

Deputies have brought out K-9’s to help locate the subjects why are still on the run.

The search for the other two subjects is still on going.

No one was injured.

