At least 3 hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending at least three people to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 58th Street, just after 9 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units transported two adults to the Ryder Trauma Center as trauma alerts. Another adult was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear whether there are any shooter or shooters at large.

Police continue to investigate.

