At least 3 arrested after video shows attack of high school student in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released cellphone video shows the moment a Coral Springs High School student was attacked by a group of men.

Coral Springs Police provided video of the attack to 7News, Tuesday.

An unknown person recorded video of the attack at the 7200 block of West Sample road, just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

A group of men could be seen in the video kicking, punching and choking the victim, who suffered several injuries.

Police said the group also stole some of the victim’s belongings.

At least three people have been arrested for their involvement, however, several people in the video have yet to be identified.

If you have any information on this attack, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

