At least 3 airlifted after rollover crash along Alligator Alley

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - At least three people were airlifted to the hospital Friday morning, after a single rollover wreck in West Broward.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Mile Marker 48 for several hours. However, they have since reopened.

7 Skyforce flew over the scene, where a vehicle with severe front-end damage was being towed away on a flat-bed truck.

The conditions of the victims, as well as the cause of the crash remains unknown.

