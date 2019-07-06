At least 21 injured following reports of gas explosion in Plantation; 2 in serious condition

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected gas explosion in Plantation has reportedly injured at least 21 people, two of which have been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near an LA Fitness located along Southwest 10th Street and South University Drive, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the explosion possibly occurred at a vacant pizza shop and resulted in a partial roof collapse at the LA Fitness.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where large amounts of debris could be seen.

“Initial reports were that there were multiple people injured and possibly multiple people trapped,” said Plantation Fire Deputy Chief Joel Gordon. “On arrival, we did find that there appears to be what looks like some kind of an explosion. Haven’t confirmed a gas leak just yet, but there’s significant debris throughout the whole strip mall that’s involved. Several of the units were barely destroyed.”

At around 1:50 p.m., Gordon confirmed two victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Non-trauma patients have been transported to Westside Regional Medical Center and Plantation General Hospital, according to Gordon.

“We did find several patients throughout the area, mostly confined to the LA Fitness location and the place near by it. We have an approximate count of about 15 to 20 patients at this point,” Gordon said. “We have not confirmed that number yet. We know that there were two that were serious. One was taken as a Level 1 trauma to Broward Health Medical Center. The other one was also transported to Broward Health. The others were transported locally.”

According to Gordon, the ruptured gas line has been secured. Crews have since shut off the gas.

“At this point, the hazards have been secured. A search has been completed of the building itself,” said Gordon. “We’re still searching the collapse area for any leftover victims, but at this point we believe we’ve accounted for everyone.”

At around 3:30 p.m., crews were conducting a secondary search for victims in the center of where the explosion is believed to have occurred, according to Gordon.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of University Drive and Peters Road.

Families are asked to reunite with their loved ones at the Central Park gymnasium located at 9121 NW 2nd Street.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

