At least 2 victims transported after multi-vehicle crash on I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two victims have been transported as trauma alert patients after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 595 in Davie.

Multiple agencies, including Florida Highway Patrol, Davie Police and Sunrise Fire Rescue, responded to the scene near State Road 84 eastbound and 136th Avenue on Friday afternoon.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF SR 84 EB/136 AVE DUE TO AN ACCIDENT WITH LANE CLOSURES UNTIL FURTHER — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 22, 2019

Davie Fire Rescue transported the two victims to Broward Health Medical Center.

Six other victims of the crash are being evaluated at the scene.

Four lanes on eastbound Interstate 595 are blocked, near Southwest 136th Avenue.

